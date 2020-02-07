Bakerloo line strike: Tube workers to stage walkout over 48 hours due to 'intolerable' levels of stress

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube union bosses today ordered strike action spread over 48 hours on the Bakerloo line in an escalating dispute over timetable changes.

The line, used by more than 300,000 passengers a day, is an RMT stronghold and major disruption is forecast.

Two 24-hour walkouts by RMT train drivers will take place starting from 11.59 on Friday 21 February lasting until the same time on Saturday 22 February; then again from 11.59 on Sunday 23 February until the same time on Monday, 24 February.

The timing has been deliberately chosen to hit service on the line which runs between Elephant & Castle via Oxford Circus to Stanmore over four days at the expense of only two days lost pay.

Drivers from the rival union Aslef could also refuse to cross picket lines adding to the disruption.

The union say the new timetable changes are “unworkable” and putting drivers under “intolerable levels of personal stress.”

It has refused to rule over further strikes if the dispute is not settled. In a ballot driver members voted 95 per cent for action.

Mick Cash, the RMT general secretary, said: “Drivers voted overwhelmingly for action in this dispute which is all about the management imposing timetable changes on the Bakerloo line without any serious recognition of the stress impact on the operators expected to implement them

“We hoped we were making headway in talks with London Underground (LU) but our reps have now taken the view that the progress has been too little and too slow.”

He added: “The bottom line is that you cannot place intolerable stress and pressure on tube drivers that impacts on their safety-critical role and that is what this dispute is all about. The union remains available for talks.”

*Staff unrest continues on the Central line which has a long history of clashes with management and threats of strikes. The line is one of the busiest on the network and used by 800,000 a day.