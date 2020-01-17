baked-potato-and-cod-‘fish-pie’-recipe

Essentially a fish pie but served in the skin of a jacket potato, created by scooping out the flesh of the potato and incorporating it into the pie filling. It meets the criteria for an outdoor meal – it can be eaten standing up, held in a napkin, and eaten with just a fork or spoon – but just as delicious devoured at the table.

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 40 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

2 large white baking potatoes

Oil, for rubbing

50g unsalted butter

1 medium onion, finely diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

½ bulb of fennel, finely diced

200ml vermouth

200ml crème fraîche

300g cod fillet, deskinned and diced

200g cooked prawns

Lemon juice to taste

A small bunch of chives, finely chopped

50g cheddar, grated

METHOD