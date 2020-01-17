Home NEWS Baked potato and cod ‘fish pie’ recipe

Baked potato and cod ‘fish pie’ recipe

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
baked-potato-and-cod-‘fish-pie’-recipe

Essentially a fish pie but served in the skin of a jacket potato, created by scooping out the flesh of the potato and incorporating it into the pie filling. It meets the criteria for an outdoor meal – it can be eaten standing up, held in a napkin, and eaten with just a fork or spoon – but just as delicious devoured at the table.

Prep time: 25 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 40 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 large white baking potatoes
  • Oil, for rubbing
  • 50g unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 1 stick of celery, finely diced
  • ½ bulb of fennel, finely diced
  • 200ml vermouth
  • 200ml crème fraîche
  • 300g cod fillet, deskinned and diced
  • 200g cooked prawns
  • Lemon juice to taste
  • A small bunch of chives, finely chopped
  • 50g cheddar, grated

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6.
  2. Rub the potatoes with a little oil and season the skins well. Place on a baking sheet and bake for one and a quarter hours, or until a knife easily penetrates the flesh.
  3. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
  4. Meanwhile, in a large non-stick frying pan, melt the butter and sweat all the diced vegetables without colouring them, adding a pinch of salt during the cooking process.
  5. When the vegetables are soft, add the vermouth and boil until it has almost all evaporated.
  6. Add the crème fraîche and let it melt into the pan.
  7. When it is simmering, add the diced cod and prawns. Stir them into the sauce and cook for one minute, then remove from the heat.
  8.  Cut the cooled potatoes in half lengthways and scoop out the flesh, reserving the intact skins.
  9. Stir the potato into the fish mixture and add a squeeze of lemon to taste, along with the chives. Check the seasoning.
  10. Put the four empty potato halves on a baking sheet and fill them with the mixture. Cover with some grated cheese and grill until the cheese melts. Serve in a napkin with wooden forks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here