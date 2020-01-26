baked-porridge-with-bananas-and-berries-recipe

Consider this a brunch dish because it’s slow-cooked in the oven, ideal for when you don’t want to stir porridge. It takes almost an hour to cook from start to finish, but it’s worth it.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

six

INGREDIENTS

Coconut oil, for greasing

200g porridge oats

3 tbsp oat bran

2 tbsp coconut sugar or maple syrup

½ tsp salt

2 bananas, mashed

1 litre milk or almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g blueberries

100g raspberries

Toasted flaked almonds, to garnish

METHOD

Preheat your oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6 and liberally grease a baking dish with coconut oil. Pop the oats and oat bran in a mixing bowl. In a bowl or jug, add the bananas, milk, vanilla extract, sugar or syrup and salt and stir. Pour this over the oats and oat bran and leave to stand for five minutes, or until the oats start to absorb the liquid. Arrange the blueberries and raspberries into the baking dish, pour the porridge over the top and bake for 25 minutes. Sprinkle the flaked almonds on the top, then return to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool for five minutes, then serve with more almond milk if required.

Recipe from Gizzi’s Healthy Appetite by Gizzi Erskine (Mitchell Beazley, £25). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk