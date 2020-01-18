baked-feta-with-greens-and-lemon-tahini-dressing-recipe

If you are not into feta, try halloumi and cut it into small cubes. The next day, mix leftovers with scrambled eggs or use on top of cooked grains with the dressing.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

SERVES

Two, four for sharing

INGREDIENTS

1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

300g red or curly kale, or cavolo nero, leaves removed from stems, cut or hand torn into 5cm pieces

3 tbsp olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 x 200g blocks feta, halved horizontally to make 3cm-thick pieces

30g pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp tahini

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 3 lemons

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6 with a baking tray inside. When the oven is ready, remove the baking tray and add the chickpeas and kale, then toss with the oil, spices, some sea salt and freshly ground pepper, using a wooden spoon or your hands. Don’t burn yourself! Spread the ingredients evenly, then create little pockets to nestle the feta into, making sure the pieces have direct contact with the baking tray. Drizzle the feta with olive oil and pepper. Return to the oven and bake until the feta has softened, the kale has browned in spots and the chickpeas become crisp with a darker brown hue – around 15 to 20 minutes. Mix the kale and chickpeas around with a wooden spoon halfway through and leave the feta as it is, but keep an eye on it to avoid it burning. Add the pumpkin seeds during the last five minutes of cooking, when the kale has just started to crisp and become an intense green-brown. Meanwhile, in a small serving bowl, whisk together the tahini, extra-virgin olive oil, juice of two lemons and salt and pepper, adjusting the seasoning to taste. Remove the tray and squeeze the rest of the lemon juice on the greens and chickpeas. Divide between plates and serve with the dressing on the side.

