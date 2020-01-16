baileys-launches-chocolate-hearts-filled-with-its-strawberries-&-cream-liqueur-for-valentine’s-day

Listen up Baileys fans! Valentine’s Day food news doesn’t come much sweeter than this.

The Irish cream gods have given us one more reason to feel the love this February 14 with news of a Baileys product launch.

The brand-new Baileys Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Hearts are the ultimate Valentine’s gift for a loved one who can’t get enough of the iconic Irish cream liqueur.

Baileys has served up the perfect Valentine’s treat (Credit: Baileys)

The mouth-watering love hearts are made from deliciously creamy milk chocolate and filled with a dreamy Baileys Strawberries & Cream truffle filling.

You could even pair the choccies with a glass (or two) of the Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

The heart-shaped choccies are priced from £4 (Credit: Baileys)

Usually launched in the summer, the drink has been whipped up and poured into chocolate shells just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Baileys has a Strawberries & Cream flavor that’s basically just boozy strawberry milk. It’s amazing.

Back in the summer, the drink most certainly proved to be a hit with Baileys fans – and we expect the chocolates will go down a treat too.

Bailey’s has a Strawberries and Cream flavor that’s basically just boozy strawberry milk. …it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/NCBeTdp2kH — Melissa (@Melissa_H) January 3, 2020

Bailey’s strawberry and cream is 🔥 — K. (@KWhitley_) December 20, 2019

You’ll be able to find the chocolates in selected Asda stores and at other quality retailers.

They are priced from £4 per 90g box.

And, if you happen to be single this February 14, the good news is you won’t have to share!

