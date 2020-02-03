bail-hostel-cordoned-off-in-streatham-terror-attack-police-probe

Police have cordoned off a bail hostel in south London, hours after a convicted terrorist launched a violent knife attack.

Officers were seen at the three-storey building in Streatham, which is listed online as a probation and bail hostel – a place where offenders are housed upon release from jail.

It comes after Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by police following the stabbing on Streatham High Road, which left three people injured on Sunday.

Construction worker Andrei Marius, 40, who lives opposite the building, said: “We came home about 7pm yesterday and we saw the police outside.

“There was about three police cars out there, and the officers were in and out all night.

A police cordon outside a property in Streatham, following the terror attack (PA)

“I’ve always known the building was a bail hostel. We read the news about what happened, so we thought it was linked.

“It’s madness. It is not really safe for us to have people like that living close to our homes.”

Fatima Amaral, 62, who also lives nearby, said: “When I first moved here my eldest son told me not to because there was a hostel in front of the house, but I have never felt threatened.

“I feel safe here, but this is really scary. I feel like I should be locking the doors even more often.”

Streatham terror attack – In pictures

At 9am on Monday, a police van remained outside the hostel, while officers could be seen inside the premises.

So far, two homes have been raided by anti-terror police since the suspected terror incident took place at around 2pm yesterday.

The Metropolitan Police said they had executed search warrants at two residential addresses in south London and Bishop’s Stortford.

No arrests have yet been made. Enquiries continue.