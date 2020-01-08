baghdad-hit-with-two-rockets,-including-one-near-us-embassy

January 8, 2020 | 5: 06pm | Updated January 8, 2020 | 5: 07pm

A general view of the US Embassy at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Reuters

Two Katyusha rockets struck inside Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone Wednesday, including one that fell about 300 feet away from the US embassy, police sources told Reuters.

No fatalities were reported. The area where the strike occurred houses government buildings and foreign missions.

“Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow,” Iraq’s military said in a statement.

It’s unclear who fired the rockets, but they come less than 24 hours after Iran retaliated against the US in a missile strike on two Iraqi air bases housing American troops.

American and Iraqi officials have said there were no immediate reports of casualties from Iran’s attack.

With Post wires