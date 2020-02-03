Baghdad Central: Gritty wartime noir, a missing daughter – and lots of tea

Baghdad, 2003, the eve of the American invasion of Iraq. About as intriguing a backdrop for a detective noir as you could ask for, with the obvious exception of Detective Pikachu. In Baghdad Central, then, we are up to our necks in intrigue.

It’s an utterly gripping setting, a bold bit of story craft that pays off in spades. US airstrikes are pummelling the city, armoured Humvees roar through it, and Muhsin al-Khafaji, an Iraqi ex-policeman, is looking for his missing daughter. Shades of Liam Neeson in Taken, although al-Khafaji’s specialist skills seem largely to extend to extreme patience at American checkpoints.

Bad hardly seems to do these antagonists justice — though all hope of any reasonable justice is blown to smithereens in the first wave of airstrikes. What we know at once is that al-Khafaji’s estranged daughter acted as part of a network of interpreters for the foreign troops and has now gone missing. She and her fellow translators signed up to work with knights in shining camo-armour — indications are that their fate is much darker.

I am already besotted with al-Khafaji, played with Magnum PI moustachioed excellence (for at least half the first episode, anyway, before US soldiers “send his moustache back to America” in a gritty torture scene) by Waleed Zuaiter. He wears a stylish leather jacket, smokes American cigarettes and reads poetry to his other daughter, who is gentle and frail. He’s the last cowboy in this town, trampled beneath the American boot.

On the one hand, he’s a living, seething relic of unjust misrule, technically a deserter from the Iraqi police who is wrongly identified as a high-ranking official under Saddam’s rule by Americans, waterboarded and then deputised by a British former police officer Frank Temple (the crisp Bertie Carvel). On the other, he’s totally powerless.

How much can one man take? A lot, apparently — he spends most of the episode drinking tea or patiently loitering when asked to wait outside for the key suspect to finish her day’s business. He will find you. He will come for you. And he will let you finish what you were doing. More pertinently, he’s a study in the emasculation visited on a patriarchal state by the US war machine.

Iraqi children cheer their arrival in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq one moment then watch open-mouthed as American Jeeps pulverise a thoroughbred racehorse that has wandered into the dusty road. “Why can’t Americans repair the electricity?” he’s asked during one blackout. “Because they’re only good at war.” Good joke. Everybody laugh.

At least he befriends a cab driver, Karl, on the road he’s travelling. No such free ride for his daughter Mrouj. “Women in today’s Iraq have a habit of disappearing,” he is told by her enigmatic university professor. She (the prof) runs a network of translators and is sure to play a shadowy role.

It’s hard to take this overly seriously as a commentary on the Iraq War because of the intrusion of so many tea breaks and a Sherlock-lite piano motif that tinkles over the top of scene transitions. But let the inquests wait. The game, as they say, is afoot.

Baghdad Central is on Channel 4, 10pm