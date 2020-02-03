baftas-2020:-the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-arrive-at-the-royal-albert-hall

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

Kate is wearing a white gown with short sleeves and a long, flowing skirt, with a gold metallic design across the whole garment.

Prince William has worn a classic tuxedo to the ceremony being held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

William currently serves as BAFTA president and is set to present the highest accolade of the evening – the Fellowship award.

This year’s winner is American film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Kennedy is behind Star Wars, Jurassic Park and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Joker leads the nominations tonight, with the movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, is in the running for best film, best actor, best adapted screenplay and best director.

It is closely followed by Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which both scored 10 nominations and will also compete in the best film category, alongside Sir Sam Mendes’ war film 1917 and Korean film Parasite.

The ceremony will be held amid controversy about the lack of diversity in the acting nominees.

Bafta bosses have said it is “disappointing” and “infuriating” that its membership have selected all-white performers to recognise at the ceremony.

There was also dismay that no female directors were recognised for the seventh year in a row, since Kathryn Bigelow was nominated for The Hurt Locker in 2013.

The star-studded ceremony, which is one of the last stops on the awards circuit before the Oscars on February 9, will see guests walk on a recycled red carpet before tucking into a dinner made of sustainably sourced food, including a vegan starter and pudding, as it endeavours to be carbon neutral for the first time.

Single use plastic will be banned at the ceremony and branding that has not been re-used from previous years will be made using reclaimed and recyclable materials.