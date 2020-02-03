baftas-2020:-the-best-dressed-men-of-the-night,-from-andrew-scott-to-adam-driver

The hottest luxury and A List news

Staged at the Royal Albert Hall, the BAFTA Awards brought out the brightest stars from the big and small screen to celebrate the best in film.

Hosted by Graham Norton with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as guests of honour, the ceremony’s red carpet also saw some pretty sharp fashion ensembles on display.

(Reuters)

Further to the black tie dress code, this year the British Academy of Film and Television Arts asked guests to consider re-wearing an outfit or show up in a sustainable option.

Andrew Scott

(EPA)

Andrew Scott had the boys green with envy in his bottle-green velvet tux.

Adam Driver

(AFP via Getty Images)

The best actor nominee kept it simple, but thanks to an excellent fit this was still a winning look.

Anthony Welsh

(PA)

In his sharp black tux, presenter and Fleabag star Anthony Welsh looked debonair.

Asa Butterfield

(PA)

Asa Butterfield can teach many men a thing or two about red carpet style. The Sex Education star’s six-button double-breasted look was superb.

Daniel Kaluuya​

(EPA)

Daniel Kaluuya’s all-black ensemble with a sprinkling of bling made the Queen and Slim star shine on the red carpet.

David Furnish

(Dave Benett)

David Furnish looked slick in Dior. ​

Jack Lowden

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jack Lowden was a strong contender for the most stylish man at the 2020 BAFTAs. A joker-esque wide-lapel and high-waisted situation was supremely good.

Joe Alwyn

(PA)

Last year Joe Alwyn rolled through with Taylor Swift, this year, sans Swift his peak and shawl tux number was equally dapper.

John Boyega​

(getty images)

Sometimes a blast of colour is all that’s needed. John Boyega’s red jacquard duds stole the show.

Kevin Harrison

(getty images)

A well-fitting white tux upper is a great formal alternative to black – something Kelvin Harrison knows all too well.

Mark Strong

(getty images)

Mark Strong has had many red carpet moments and tonight is added to that very long list.

Michael Ward

(getty images)

Michael Ward came out to win tonight and win Jamaican-born Top Boy actor did, not just on the carpet but on stage… he took home the the EE Rising Star gong.

Rafferty Law

(Dave Benett)

Jude Law’s prodigy is starting to upstage his father in the wardrobe department. Rafferty Law’s slick BAFTA fit was a triumph.