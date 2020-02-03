baftas-2020:-rihanna,-victoria-beckham-and-bradley-cooper-attend-after-parties

The hottest luxury and A List news

The biggest awards show this side of the Atlantic took place on Sunday night, with stars including Margot Robbie , Florence Pugh , John Boyega and more stepping out for the BAFTA Awards.

To celebrate their wins (or console their losses), many turned to one of several after parties held across town – with a few stars changing outfits.

Although Rihanna wasn’t up for a BAFTA – though considering her track record, it’s only a matter of time – she did attend a party thrown by Netflix at Chiltern Firehouse.

Rihanna (SplashNews.com)

Wearing an all black outfit, her dangling earrings brought a dash of glamour to her sophisticated look.

Victoria Beckham gave the men a run for their money in a dapper three piece white suit.

Victoria Beckham (Dave Benett)

Birds of Prey’s Margot Robbie, who accepted Best Supporting Actor on behalf of her Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt , opted against an outfit change, but she did bring her brother Cameron Robbie to the party who was a seasoned natural as he posed for the cameras.

Margot Robie and her brother Cameron (Getty Images)

She wasn’t the only person to bring a plus one to the bash, as many of the BAFTA winners on the night brought their golden masks out for a night on the town.

Robert De Niro looked haunted that Bradley Cooper had left him out of a conversation at the Netflix after party.

Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro (Dave Benett)

Director Sam Mendes was seen holding onto his trophy as he emerged from a car while Judy actor Renee Zellweger posed with hers on the red carpet.

Renee Zellweger (Getty Images)

Winner Joaquin Phoenix was captured in a rare smile as he attended the bash.

Earlier on in the night, Phoenix used his Best Actor speech to call out the lack of diversity amongst the BAFTA nominations this year and said, “I think we send a very clear message to people of colour that you’re not welcome here.”

Joaquin Phoenix (PA)

Charlize Theron led the outfit changes on the night, swapping her purple gown for a black power suit and lace bustier at the Vogue x Tiffany & Co. after party held at Annabel’s.

Charlize Theron (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Scarlett Johansson also changed into a chic menswear-inspired mini dress for Netflix’s Chiltern Firehouse bash.

(Dave Benett)

She and Laura Dern, who won Best Supporting Actress, also had a loving moment at the Chiltern Firehouse party.

Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson (Dave Benett)

Dern and Johansson’s Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver and director Noah Baumbach were also seen in a conversation with Dern.

(Dave Benett)

As one of the most stylish women on the red carpet today, it’s no surprise that Florence Pugh scored an invite to Vogue x Tiffany & Co’s glamorous after party. She changed out her trailing fuschia Dries Van Noten gown for a one-shouldered forest green dress, which featured an oversized ruffle sleeve.

Florence Pugh (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Although she didn’t win Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Little Women, her co-star Laura Dern did for a different project – Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan changed out of her ceremony dress for a classic LBD. Keeping her unusual updo, she accessorised with a pair of black knee-length boots.

Saoirse Ronan (PA)

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott was all smiles as he was caught mid-laugh in a candid moment at the official after party.

Dressed in an emerald blazer, Scott was one of the more colourful men on the night – though a certain Star Wars actor blew everyone else out of the water on that front.

Andrew Scott and guest (Carlo Paloni/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

Singer Ellie Goulding was also seen walking into the Netflix after party, accompanied by her stylish security guard.

Ellie Goulding (Dave Benett)

Robert De Niro took time to stop and meet some fans who waited for him outside the Netflix after party, with The Irishman star pictured signing posters.

Robert De Niro (SplashNews.com)

All eyes were on John Boyega and his stunning red suit, which he paired with a collarless shirt with black studs. In a crossover nobody anticipated, he and Cats star Rebel Wilson also cuddled up on the red carpet.

John Boyega and Rebel Wilson (PA)

He and his Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley were also reunited at the official BAFTAs after party at Grosvenor House, where Ridley was seen smiling in confusion as Boyega burst into laughter.

John Boyega and Daisy Ridley (Carlo Paloni/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

Singer Nicole Scherzinger also scored an invite to Annabel’s, wearing an animal-print caped dress.

Nicole Scherzinger (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Liam Payne joined her there in a black velvet suit and smized for the camera.

Liam Payne (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Although Taylor Swift did sneak in to support her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn last year, The Favourite star went stag on the red carpet in a blue and black suit.

Swift opens up about their largely private relationship in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana – released on Friday – with touching moments including Swift running to embrace him after a concert and mouthing the words “I love you.”

Joe Alwyn (PA)

Bradley Cooper narrowly avoided a run-in with his ex Irina Shayk, who he has a child with. Shayk cuddled up to party host Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, in a revealing crystal mesh dress worn with a nude bodysuit.

Edward Enninful with Irina Shayk (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

It’s clear what fashion designer Daniel Lismore’s favourite film of 2020 was, as he showed up wearing an actual bejewelled golden glove – which appeared to be a reference to the Marvel finale Avengers Endgame. The toned down look also included layers of striped feathers, a headpiece and black capelet.

Daniel Lismore (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were a beautiful pair as they were seen on the street, heading to another stylish bash.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson (SplashNews.com)

The night also marked Lily Rose-Depp’s first public appearance after the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp began trending over the weekend.

Lily Rose-Depp (PA)

In a recorded tape, her father’s ex-wife Amber Heard was heard telling him “I’m sorry I hit you like this” – further complicating a tense legal battle following the fallout of their 18 month marriage.

Hugh Grant looked delighted to be on the carpet with his wife, producer Anna Eberstein.

(Getty Images)

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield also attended with actor Alex Wolff and the pair posed with their arms around each other’s waist, as Wolff leaned his head against his The House of Tomorrow co-star.

(Getty Images)

Additional big names who were seen out and partying on the night included Greta Gerwig, The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Adwoa Aboah and more.

Greta Gerwig (Carlo Paloni/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

Other parties to be held on the night included a Warner Bros. party held at Kettner’s, a stylish bash thrown by Vogue and Tiffany at members-only club Annabel’s and a Netflix after party at Chiltern Firehouse.