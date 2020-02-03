baftas-2020-red-carpet:-joaquin-phoenix-leads-stars-at-the-royal-albert-hall

London got its second slice of the awards season action on Sunday (February 2) night, when film stars descended on the Royal Albert Hall for the Baftas.

The annual event celebrates the best movies of the past 12 months and nominees including Taron Egerton, Al Pacino and Jessie Buckley were among the first to arrive on the red carpet.

Joaquin Phoenix, the favourite to win Best Actor after his critically-acclaimed performance in Joker, also hit the red carpet ahead of the bash.

Host Graham Norton sported a dashing patterned red velvet blazer for the occasion, while Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz donned a gold gown.

Hosting duties: Graham Norton is in charge of making sure things run smoothly (PA)

This year’s nominees also include Brad Pitt, Little Women stars Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, as well as Margot Robbie – who is on the Best Supporting Actress shortlist twice.

However, discussions around diversity have threatened to overshadow the ceremony after Bafta named an all-male Best Director shortlist, with Greta Gerwig failing to make the cut, while every acting nomination went to a white actor.

See all the pictures from the red carpet in the gallery above.