baftas-2020-fashion:-zoe-kravitz-and-and-emilia-clarke-lead-best-dressed

London rolled out the red carpet on Sunday night for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.

The event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall and was hosted by Graham Norton, marked the last major awards show before the Oscars in Los Angeles.

And with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance (William is president of BAFTA), the celebs pulled out all the sartorial stops for the big night.

Zoe Kravitz shone in a long-sleeved gold column gown, while Emilia Clarke looked chic and sophisticated in a scoop-neck black embellished number.

Gillian Anderson meanwhile also went for a understated black look in a strapless black cocktail dress paired with a red velvet clutch and coordinating red shoes.

This year the BAFTA event organisers had asked all attendees to consider re-wearing an outfit they already own or to choose another sustainable option.

“Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a BAFTA spokesperson told Harpers Bazaar. “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”

Guests at this year’s event were given dressing guidelines, created by the London College of Fashion, UAL’s Centre of Sustainability which suggests guests consider renting their red carpet gowns or buying vintage, or evenwearing something they have worn before. The guidelines also offer examples of designers who have sustainable credentials, including Stella McCartney, Phoebe English, Reformation and Rejina Pyo.

The spokesperson said, ‘The LCF sustainable fashion guide is provided as one small part of our wider sustainability efforts where we are looking at every part of our awards to do more than ever before’.

