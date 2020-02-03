Bafta winners 2020: Full list of victors as 1917 bags an impressive seven awards
Sir Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 was the big winner at Sunday night’s Baftas after taking home seven accolades.
Mendes was triumphant over competition from including Quentin Tarantino and Todd Phillips in the race to be named Best Director while the movie also took home Best Film and Best Outstanding British Film.
The critically-acclaimed Joker was triumphant in three categories, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor, while Parasite was two prizes.
Fresh from her wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Renee Zellweger was named Best Actress.
See the full list of winners below…
Best film: 1917
Outstanding British film: 1917
Leading actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy
Supporting actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Supporting actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Director: Sir Sam Mendes for 1917
Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917
Casting: Joker
Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit
Original screenplay: Parasite
EE rising star: Micheal Ward
Documentary: For Sama
Animated film: Klaus
Make-up and hair: Bombshell
British short animation: Granddad Was A Romantic
British short film: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Original score: Joker
Sound: 1917
Production design: 1917
Costume design: Little Women
Editing: Le Mans ’66
Outstanding debut: Bait
Special visual effects: 1917
Film not in the English language: Parasite
Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Andy Serkis
Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy