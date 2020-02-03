bafta-winners-2020:-full-list-of-victors-as-1917-bags-an-impressive-seven-awards

Sir Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 was the big winner at Sunday night’s Baftas after taking home seven accolades.

Mendes was triumphant over competition from including Quentin Tarantino and Todd Phillips in the race to be named Best Director while the movie also took home Best Film and Best Outstanding British Film.

The critically-acclaimed Joker was triumphant in three categories, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor, while Parasite was two prizes.

Fresh from her wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, Renee Zellweger was named Best Actress.

See the full list of winners below…

Best film: 1917

Outstanding British film: 1917

Leading actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy

Supporting actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story

(AFP via Getty Images)

Director: Sir Sam Mendes for 1917

Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917

Casting: Joker

Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

Original screenplay: Parasite

EE rising star: Micheal Ward

Documentary: For Sama

Animated film: Klaus

Make-up and hair: Bombshell

British short animation: Granddad Was A Romantic

British short film: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Original score: Joker

Sound: 1917

Production design: 1917

Costume design: Little Women

Editing: Le Mans ’66

Outstanding debut: Bait

Special visual effects: 1917

Film not in the English language: Parasite

Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Andy Serkis

Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy