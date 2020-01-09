bafta-to-review-voting-after-uproar-over-lack-of-diversity-in-#baftassowhite

Bafta has confirmed that it is reviewing its voting system following the backlash of their nominations, which featured no people of colour in the main acting categories, or any female filmmakers nominated for best director.

The head of Bafta film committee, Marc Samuelson informed Variety that there be a ‘careful and detailed review within and outside the membership’.

After acknowledging that there was an ‘infuriating’ lack of diversity in the line-up, Samuelson said ‘everyone who has a view will be heard’, and any amendments agreed upon will be put in place for voting for the 2021 awards.

Currently, the voting is divided into two rounds. As Bafta states: ‘The winners and nominees in the majority of categories are voted for by 6,500 Bafta members, who are comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world.

‘Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner in round two.’

Once the first nomination round is complete, all Bafta members vote on all the main awards with some specialist juries and chapters deciding the winners in certain categories such as best casting and best animated film.

According to Variety ‘there are various alternative systems possible, including versions whereby nominations are created through hybrids of all-member, jury, and chapters votes’.

Bafta was heavily criticised and branded ‘shameful’ by critics and audiences alike after it unveiled its predominantly white and male-centric nominations, and the BAFTAsSoWhite hashtag gained traction on Twitter.

Samuelson admitted that there was room for improvement within the organisation, adding: ‘There is absolute openness to change, and the organisation made clear its position on the noms and that it was not satisfied.

‘Change is required – what that is, is complex and needs calm, careful thought.’

Earlier this week, Emma Baehr, the director of the awards, had appeared to blame the industry for the ceremony’s lack of non-white nominees, saying: ‘We’d have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations, it does continue to be an industry-wide issue.

‘I think more films need to be made, and entered, giving people a chance to see them. We’d absolutely like to see more diversity, but I also don’t want to take away from those celebrating today.’





