Bafta nominations 2020: Margot Robbie leads the way with two nominations in one category
Margot Robbie is one of the many stars up for awards at this year’s Baftas, after being nominated for two awards in the one category.
The actress, 29, joins Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in the supporting actress category.
The Australian native scored praise for her portrayal in the two films.
In Bombshell she plays associate producer Kayla Pospisil and stars alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in the biographical drama.
It was based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose chief executive Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.
In Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood she plays actress Sharon Tate in the film, which documents an actor and his stunt double, as they navigate the changing film industry.
Meanwhile Scarlett Johansson has also received nods for two awards, including a leading actress nomination for her role in Marriage story.
The film chronicles a couple as they navigate a divorce. Other nominees in the category include Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy.
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story (Netflix)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce have been nominated for lead actor while Tom Hanks, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt scooped nods for the supporting actor category.
Greta Gerwig missed out on the nominees for best director, with Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite being nominated instead.
Gerwig also did not receive an Oscar or a Golden Globe nomination, sparking a discussion over the lack of female nominations in best director awards.
Missed out: Greta Gerwig did not receive a best director nomination, despite praise for her film Little Women (Getty Images)
This year, Bafta has announced a new category for the first time in 21 years with a new casting category.
The nominees in the category are Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Two Popes.
Announcing the nominations, Bafta chair Amanda Berry said the awards “showcase and celebrate the extraordinary skill and creativity behind and in front of the camera.”
BEST FILM
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Parasite
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
DIRECTOR
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
LEADING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
LEADING ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino -The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
CASTING
Joker - Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
BEST EDITING
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SCORE
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
BEST SOUND
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
EE RISING STAR (Voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
BAFTA FELLOWSHIP
Kathleen Kennedy
