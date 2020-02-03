bafta-nominations-2020:-margot-robbie-leads-the-way-with-two-nominations-in-one-category

Margot Robbie is one of the many stars up for awards at this year’s Baftas, after being nominated for two awards in the one category.

The actress, 29, joins Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in the supporting actress category.

The Australian native scored praise for her portrayal in the two films.

In Bombshell she plays associate producer Kayla Pospisil and stars alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in the biographical drama.

It was based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose chief executive Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

In Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood she plays actress Sharon Tate in the film, which documents an actor and his stunt double, as they navigate the changing film industry.

Meanwhile Scarlett Johansson has also received nods for two awards, including a leading actress nomination for her role in Marriage story.

The film chronicles a couple as they navigate a divorce. Other nominees in the category include Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story (Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce have been nominated for lead actor while Tom Hanks, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt scooped nods for the supporting actor category.

Greta Gerwig missed out on the nominees for best director, with Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite being nominated instead.

Gerwig also did not receive an Oscar or a Golden Globe nomination, sparking a discussion over the lack of female nominations in best director awards.

Missed out: Greta Gerwig did not receive a best director nomination, despite praise for her film Little Women (Getty Images)

This year, Bafta has announced a new category for the first time in 21 years with a new casting category.

The nominees in the category are Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Two Popes.

Announcing the nominations, Bafta chair Amanda Berry said the awards “showcase and celebrate the extraordinary skill and creativity behind and in front of the camera.”

BEST FILM

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

DIRECTOR

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson​ – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino -The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

CASTING

Joker -​ Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten​

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Frozen II

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

BEST EDITING

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SCORE

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

BEST SOUND

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE RISING STAR (Voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Kathleen Kennedy

