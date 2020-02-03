bafta-nominations-2020:-margot-robbie-leads-the-way-with-two-nominations-in-one-category

Bafta nominations 2020: Margot Robbie leads the way with two nominations in one category

News
John koli0

Margot Robbie is one of the many stars up for awards at this year’s Baftas, after being nominated for two awards in the one category.

The actress, 29, joins Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in the supporting actress category.

The Australian native scored praise for her portrayal in the two films.

In Bombshell she plays associate producer Kayla Pospisil and stars alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in the biographical drama.

BAFTA Nominations 2020 – In pictures

It was based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose chief executive Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. 

In Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood she plays actress Sharon Tate in the film, which documents an actor and his stunt double, as they navigate the changing film industry.

Meanwhile Scarlett Johansson has also received nods for two awards, including a leading actress nomination for her role in Marriage story. 

The film chronicles a couple as they navigate a divorce. Other nominees in the category include Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story (Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce have been nominated for lead actor while Tom Hanks, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt scooped nods for the supporting actor category.

Greta Gerwig missed out on the nominees for best director, with Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite being nominated instead.

Gerwig also did not receive an Oscar or a Golden Globe nomination, sparking a discussion over the lack of female nominations in best director awards.

Missed out: Greta Gerwig did not receive a best director nomination, despite praise for her film Little Women (Getty Images)

This year, Bafta has announced a new category for the first time in 21 years with a new casting category.

The nominees in the category are Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Two Popes.

Announcing the nominations, Bafta chair Amanda Berry said the awards “showcase and celebrate the extraordinary skill and creativity behind and in front of the camera.”

Road To Predictions: James Norton shares his BAFTA winner predictions

BEST FILM

1917 
 The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917 
Bait 
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

DIRECTOR

1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson​ – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino -The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

CASTING 

Joker -​ Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten​

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse

BEST EDITING

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SCORE

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

BEST SOUND

1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

BEST BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap

EE RISING STAR (Voted for by the public)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Kathleen Kennedy

Listen to today’s episode of The Leader:

Related Posts

how-one-can-seek-and-are-residing-movement-leicester-v-chelsea

How one can seek and are residing movement Leicester v Chelsea

John koli
the-housing-disaster-will-be-solved-if-we-birth-up-to-assemble-extra-beautifully

The housing disaster will be solved if we birth up to assemble extra beautifully

John koli
esports-evangelists-want-to-bring-gaming-to-a-broader-audience

Esports Evangelists Want To Bring Gaming To A Broader Audience

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *