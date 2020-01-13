bafta-nominations-2020:-#baftassowhite-outcry-after-all-white-acting-nominees,-and-joker-leads-with-11-nods

All-American films Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, Joker and The Irishman have triumphed in this year’s Bafta nominations, amid criticism that the 2020 British film awards have ignored diversity.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, is the frontrunner with 11 nominations, with The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood both received 10. The most-nominated British film was Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917, which received nine nominations, including nods for Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Director.

However, Bafta was swift to receive criticism none of the four acting categories (Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress) acknowledged the efforts of people of colour. Australian Margot Robbie was even nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category, for Bombshell, in which she plays Kayla Pospisil, and Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, in which she has a limited speaking role as the Sixties actress Sharon Tate.

On Twitter, the #BaftasSoWhite hashtag appeared as the nominations were being announced, with people pointing out the snubs suffered by actresses Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, missed out for her critically acclaimed role in Hustlers, along with Awkwafina, the actress of Chinese heritage who picked up a Best Actress Golden Globe on Sunday, who was recognised in the publicly voted Rising Star category, and Lupita Nyong’o, who starred in Us.