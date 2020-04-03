🔥Bafta Games Awards 2020 winners: Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium win big🔥

Action-adventure title Outer Wilds has won the top gong at the 16th annual EE BAFTA Games Awards.

Outer Wilds, an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop, won three awards in total, including Best Game, Original Property and Game Design.

The only other game which won three awards was the seminal detective game Disco Elysium, winning Debut Game, Music and Narrative.

Unsurprisingly, Hideo Kojima’s lukewarm Death Stranding only won one award, despite being nominated for 11 – which was the highest number of nominations for a single game in the history of the awards

Kojima was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, which is the highest accolade the British Academy can give. In a recorded message, Kojima said that he was ‘deeply honoured’ to have been chosen for the award.

Remedy’s Control was also up for 11 nominations, of which it also only won one. The mind-bending puzzle game took home the award for Performer in a Supporting Role, which went to Martti Suosalo for his depiction of Ahti the janitor.

Other notable Golden Masks went to Luigi’s Mansion 3, Untitled Goose Game and Apex Legends, all incredibly well deserved.

Comedian Dara O’Briain hosted the pre-recorded show from a spare room in his home, acknowledging “we live in strange times” as the country sits through lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Briain told gamers it was time to “share your knowledge” with the rest of the world, so that others can find solace in isolation.

“We’re used to socialising, having fun, playing games with people who aren’t in the room, who aren’t even on the same side of the world as us, because of 20 years interactive entertainment,” he said.

“We know how to communicate virtually and to create virtual spaces that we can meet in and have human interaction, so, A, thank you to the game’s industry for doing this, B, you’re the experts here, and I want you to share that expertise.

Here’s the full list of winners.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2020 winners in full

Animation: Luigi’s Mansion 3

Artistic Achievement: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement: Ape Out

British Game: Observation

Debut Game: Disco Elysium

Evolving Game: Path of Exile

Family Game: Untitled Goose Game

Game Beyond Entertainment: Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats To Write To)

Game Design: Outer Wilds

Multiplayer: Apex Legends

Music: Disco Elysium

Narrative: Disco Elysium

Original Property: Outer Wilds

Performer in a Leading Role: Gonzalo Martin (Life is Strange)

Performer in a Supporting Role: Martti Suosalo (Control)

Technical Achievement: Death Stranding

Mobile Game of the Year (Audience Vote): Call of Duty Mobile

Best Game: Outer Wilds