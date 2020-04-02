🔥BAFTA Games Awards 2020: how to watch tonight's award show live🔥

Normally a glittering celebration in the annual games calendar, tonight’s EE BAFTA Games Awards is going to be a little bit different to previous years.

The ceremony is usually a highlight in the industry, with developers, designers and actors dressing up to the nines to celebrate their work over the past 12 months. This year, though, the in-person event set to take place at the Southbank’s Queen Elizabeth Hall can no longer go ahead due to the UK lockdown measures.

It hasn’t been cancelled though, with the event taking place as an online livestream instead.

Speaking about tonight’s event, BAFTA’s chief executive, Amanda Berry OBE said: “This Thursday marks the first time BAFTA has presented an Awards show digitally. I am proud that we have been able to adapt the format to ensure we are still able to deliver an exciting celebration of the very best in games. I look forward to joining the global games community as we come together online to discover the winners of this year’s British Academy Games Awards.”

Here’s how to watch tonight’s BAFTA Games Awards from your home.

How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2020

It’s not all change with this year’s awards ceremony. Comedian, and major gaming fan, Dara O’Briain is still going to be on hand to present this year’s awards.

The ceremony kicks off from 7.30pm tonight and you can watch via BAFTA’s social media accounts, including via Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. Make sure to get the page ready before the start time though so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

Gaming, in particular, has been booming since the lockdown with many people turning to games such as Animal Crossing and even resurrecting the old massive multiplayer game Club Penguin, as safe spaces where people can socialise online.

The stakes are higher at this year’s BAFTA Games than they’ve been before. Two action games, Control and Death Stranding, are both up for 11 nominations each, the most nominations a game has ever received in BAFTA history. Control will have to face down the wildly popular Untitled Goose Game for the best game award.

Death Stranding, on the other hand, needs to compete with Knights and Bikes for artistic achievement from Foam Sword, the first game from the indie studio of which Ensemble alumni Moo Yu is a co-founder. The game is also up for best British game, best debut game and family-friendly game.

Let’s not forget the EE Mobile Game of the Year Award, the only award which the public get to vote for. Nominations included Assemble with Care, by ustwo games, Call of Duty Mobile and mobile-first crime drama game Dead Man’s Phone.

Who will win? You’ll have to tune in tonight to see.