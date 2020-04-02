🔥Bafta Games Awards: 2020 date, host, venue and nominees – plus how to watch the event🔥

Tonight, fans will get to see the best in games recognised for their excellence at the EE BAFTA Games Awards 2020.

The lineup for the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony has been revealed by the British Academy, which is due to take place today at 19: 30 pm.

The event will be live-streamed and have no public audience due to the coronavirus.

Action games were clear favourites this year with mind-bending Control and the eclectic Death Stranding both getting 11 nominations.

Throughout the history of the awards, 11 is the highest number of nominations a game has ever received.

Action games Apex Legends and Borderlands 3 are nominated in the Multiplayer category

From surprise-hit Disco Elysium to the sensational Untitled Goose Game, the awards will celebrate all things great about gaming.

What date are the BAFTA Games Awards?

The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 19: 30 pm BST.

The event was due to be held at Queen Elizabeth Hall, at London’s South Bank however it is now going to be a digital-only event as a result of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

How to watch the event

As the Games Awards are now digital-only, you’ll be able to stream all of the action via BAFTA’s official Twitch, Twitter and YouTube pages on April 2.

Who is hosting the BAFTA Games Awards?

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Dara O’Briain.

Which games are nominated?

Best Game

Control
Disco Elysium 
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outer Wilds​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game​

Animation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement

Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game

Bafta British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven’s Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms

Music

Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening​
Wattam

Debut Game

Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana Zero
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite​
No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile

Family Friendly game

Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator​
Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice​
Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends
Borderlands 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy’s The Division

Narrative

Control
Disco Elysium
Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds

Original Property

Baba is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus​
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey – Gears 5
Courtney Hope – Control
Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies​
Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2
Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2
Troy Backer – Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding​
Martti Suosalo – Control​
Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Meanwhile, the six nominees for the EE Mobile Game of The Year Award have been announced ahead of the Games Awards on Thursday, April 2.

Now in its second year, the award celebrates the mobile games offering the best experience on a smartphone as voted for by the public.

Though the games were selected earlier in the year by a special panel at BAFTA’s headquarters, fans get to vote for the winner themselves here.

Update: March 23, 2020. Updated to reflect the event is now online-only.

