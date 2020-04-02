🔥Bafta Games Awards: 2020 date, host, venue and nominees – plus how to watch the event🔥

Tonight, fans will get to see the best in games recognised for their excellence at the EE BAFTA Games Awards 2020.

The lineup for the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony has been revealed by the British Academy, which is due to take place today at 19: 30 pm.

The event will be live-streamed and have no public audience due to the coronavirus.

Action games were clear favourites this year with mind-bending Control and the eclectic Death Stranding both getting 11 nominations.

Throughout the history of the awards, 11 is the highest number of nominations a game has ever received.

Action games Apex Legends and Borderlands 3 are nominated in the Multiplayer category

From surprise-hit Disco Elysium to the sensational Untitled Goose Game, the awards will celebrate all things great about gaming.

What date are the BAFTA Games Awards?

The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 19: 30 pm BST.

The event was due to be held at Queen Elizabeth Hall, at London’s South Bank however it is now going to be a digital-only event as a result of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

How to watch the event

As the Games Awards are now digital-only, you’ll be able to stream all of the action via BAFTA’s official Twitch, Twitter and YouTube pages on April 2.

Who is hosting the BAFTA Games Awards?

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Dara O’Briain.

Which games are nominated?

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game​

Animation

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Bafta British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening​

Wattam

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite​

No Man’s Sky: BEYOND

Path of Exile

Family Friendly game

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator​

Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Game Design

Baba is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice​

Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare​

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Original Property

Baba is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus​

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey – Gears 5

Courtney Hope – Control

Logan Marshall-Green- Telling Lies​

Gonzalo Martin – Life is Strange 2

Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen – Life is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew – Life is Strange 2

Troy Backer – Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding​

Martti Suosalo – Control​

Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Meanwhile, the six nominees for the EE Mobile Game of The Year Award have been announced ahead of the Games Awards on Thursday, April 2.

Now in its second year, the award celebrates the mobile games offering the best experience on a smartphone as voted for by the public.

Though the games were selected earlier in the year by a special panel at BAFTA’s headquarters, fans get to vote for the winner themselves here.

Update: March 23, 2020. Updated to reflect the event is now online-only.