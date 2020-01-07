bafta-film-awards-2020:-full-list-of-nominations

It’s well and truly awards season and the Film BAFTAs are gearing up for their own glamorous ceremony at the start of February.

This year marks the first time that a category for the best casting has been included, an award that will recognise a previously overlooked element of the filmmaking process.

Leading features this year are the DC Comics origin story Joker with 11 nominations, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Netflix’s The Irishman with 10 nominations each, and First World War epic 1917 close behind with nine.

Smaller acclaimed films also feature on this list, including a nod for Wild Rose actress Jessie Buckley, and a cinematography nomination for psychological horror flick The Lighthouse.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Best Film



1917



The Irishman



Joker



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Parasite

Outstanding British Film



1917



Bait



For Sama



Rocketman



Sorry We Missed You



The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer



Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite



For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts



Maiden – Alex Holmes



Only You – Harry Wootliff



Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Film Not In The English Language



The Farewell



For Sama



Pain And Glory



Parasite



Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Documentary



American Factory



Apollo 11



Diego Maradona



For Sama



The Great Hack

Animated Film



Frozen 2



Klaus



A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon



Toy Story 4

Director



Sam Mendes – 1917



Martin Scorsese – The Irishman



Todd Phillips – Joker



Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Original Screenplay



Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman



Knives Out – Rian Johnson



Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino



Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Adapted Screenplay



The Irishman – Steven Zaillian



Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi



Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver



Little Women – Greta Gerwig



The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Leading Actress



Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose



Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story



Saoirse Ronan – Little Women



Charlize Theron – Bombshell



Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor



Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Adam Driver – Marriage Story



Taron Egerton – Rocketman



Joaquin Phoenix – Joker



Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress



Laura Dern – Marriage Story



Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit



Florence Pugh – Little Women



Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor



Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood



Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes



Al Pacino – The Irishman



Joe Pesci – The Irishman



Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Original Score



1917 – Thomas Newman



Jojo Rabbit – Rabbit Michael Giacchino



Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir



Little Women – Alexandre Desplat



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting



Joker – Shayna Markowitz



Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas



The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe



The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography



1917 – Roger Deakins



The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto



Joker – Lawrence Sher



Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael



The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing



The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker



Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles



Joker – Jeff Groth



Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production Design



1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales



The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves



Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková



Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design



The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell



Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo



Judy – Jany Temime



Little Women – Jacqueline Durran



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Make Up & Hair



1917 – Naomi Donne



Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan



Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann



Judy – Jeremy Woodhead



Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound



1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson



Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic



Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester



Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects



1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy



Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick



The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman



The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation



Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer



In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher



The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film



Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring



Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill



Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad



Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva



The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising Star Award



Awkwafina



Jack Lowden



Kaitlyn Dever



Kelvin Harrison Jr



Micheal Ward

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2020