bafta-film-awards-2020:-full-list-of-nominations

It’s well and truly awards season and the Film BAFTAs are gearing up for their own glamorous ceremony at the start of February.
This year marks the first time that a category for the best casting has been included, an award that will recognise a previously overlooked element of the filmmaking process.
Leading features this year are the DC Comics origin story Joker with 11 nominations, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Netflix’s The Irishman with 10 nominations each, and First World War epic 1917 close behind with nine.
Smaller acclaimed films also feature on this list, including a nod for Wild Rose actress Jessie Buckley, and a cinematography nomination for psychological horror flick The Lighthouse.
Here’s the full list of nominations:
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Maiden – Alex Holmes
Only You – Harry Wootliff
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio
Film Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Director
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Original Screenplay
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Original Score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit – Rabbit Michael Giacchino
Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams
Casting
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold
Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Editing
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Production Design
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume Design
The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy – Jany Temime
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Make Up & Hair
1917 – Naomi Donne
Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Sound
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special Visual Effects
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
British Short Animation
Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer
In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
British Short Film
Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2020