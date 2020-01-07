Home ENTERTAINMENT BAFTA Film Awards 2020: full list of nominations

It’s well and truly awards season and the Film BAFTAs are gearing up for their own glamorous ceremony at the start of February.

This year marks the first time that a category for the best casting has been included, an award that will recognise a previously overlooked element of the filmmaking process.

Leading features this year are the DC Comics origin story Joker with 11 nominations, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Netflix’s The Irishman with 10 nominations each, and First World War epic 1917 close behind with nine.

Smaller acclaimed films also feature on this list, including a nod for Wild Rose actress Jessie Buckley, and a cinematography nomination for psychological horror flick The Lighthouse.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Best Film


1917


The Irishman


Joker


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Parasite

Outstanding British Film


1917


Bait


For Sama


Rocketman


Sorry We Missed You


The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer


Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite


For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Maiden – Alex Holmes


Only You – Harry Wootliff


Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Film Not In The English Language


The Farewell


For Sama


Pain And Glory


Parasite


Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Documentary


American Factory


Apollo 11


Diego Maradona


For Sama


The Great Hack

Animated Film


Frozen 2


Klaus


A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon


Toy Story 4

Director


Sam Mendes – 1917


Martin Scorsese – The Irishman


Todd Phillips – Joker


Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Original Screenplay


Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman


Knives Out – Rian Johnson


Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Adapted Screenplay


The Irishman – Steven Zaillian


Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi


Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver


Little Women – Greta Gerwig


The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Leading Actress


Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose


Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story


Saoirse Ronan – Little Women


Charlize Theron – Bombshell


Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor


Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Adam Driver – Marriage Story


Taron Egerton – Rocketman


Joaquin Phoenix – Joker


Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress


Laura Dern – Marriage Story


Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit


Florence Pugh – Little Women


Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor


Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood


Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes


Al Pacino – The Irishman


Joe Pesci – The Irishman


Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Original Score


1917 – Thomas Newman


Jojo Rabbit – Rabbit Michael Giacchino


Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir


Little Women – Alexandre Desplat


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting


Joker – Shayna Markowitz


Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas


The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe


The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography


1917 – Roger Deakins


The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto


Joker – Lawrence Sher


Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael


The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing


The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker


Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles


Joker – Jeff Groth


Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production Design


1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales


The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves


Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková


Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design


The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell


Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo


Judy – Jany Temime


Little Women – Jacqueline Durran


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Make Up & Hair


1917 – Naomi Donne


Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan


Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann


Judy – Jeremy Woodhead


Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound


1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson


Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic


Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester


Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects


1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy


Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick


The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman


The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation


Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer


In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher


The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film


Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring


Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill


Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad


Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva


The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising Star Award


Awkwafina


Jack Lowden


Kaitlyn Dever


Kelvin Harrison Jr


Micheal Ward

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2020

