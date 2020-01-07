bafta-ceo-admits-she’s-‘disappointed’-with-lack-of-diversity-as-people-kick-off-over-all-white-acting-nominees

Amid the backlash at the lack of non-white nominees in the acting categories of the Baftas this year, the CEO of the organisation has admitted her ‘disappointment’.

This morning the nominations for the EE Baftas was announced, with Joker scooping the pool of 11 nods.

But after the dust had settled, the internet was baffled by the all-white acting categories – with the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie nominated twice.

Not one person of colour was nominated in any of the male or female acting categories, with 18 white stars up for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

In response to the nominations, #BAFTAsSoWhite began trending, and now boss Amanda Berry OBE has addressed the furore on Radio 4.

When she was asked if the 2020 nominations included ‘more diverse’ list, she replied: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.’

She added: ‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.

‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’

It seems the furore following Greta Gerwig’s snub for Little Women has not sunk in…

According to the Baftas website, ‘the winners and nominees in the majority of categories are voted for by 6,500 Bafta members, who are comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world. Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner in round two’.

It comes four years after Berry previously addressed the lack of diversity in the Baftas lineup.

She told the Telegraph in 2016: ‘Not enough films are being made with diverse talent in front of the camera. Our industry isn’t diverse enough, so the pool of people to draw award winners from isn’t diverse enough.

‘I want the awards to be as diverse as they possibly can be. But people can only vote on what they’ve seen.’

Rapman, whose film Blue Story sent shockwaves through the film industry, hit out at the lack of nominations this morning.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘[Baftas’s] done Blue Story dirty!! Numbers, Impact, Critic reviews we ticked all boxes but we were still snubbed from all nominations.

‘Minus the rising star list. The lack of of black faces is ridiculous. [sic].’

In the leading actor category, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) will fight it out.

Supporting actor sees Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both for The Irishman, nominated.

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy) are up for leading actress – while on the supporting side, Scarlett is up again for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh is up for Little Women, Laura Dern is nominated for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie is nominated twice, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Film fans have noted that Awkwafina – who became the first Asian person to win best actress at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell – was snubbed, as well as awards season favourites including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and critically acclaimed Lupita Nyong’o for Us.

Metro.co.uk contacted Baftas for comment.





