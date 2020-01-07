Home NEWS Bafta CEO admits she’s ‘disappointed’ with lack of diversity as people kick...

Bafta CEO admits she’s ‘disappointed’ with lack of diversity as people kick off over all-white acting nominees

Mary Smith
Amid the backlash at the lack of non-white nominees in the acting categories of the Baftas this year, the CEO of the organisation has admitted her ‘disappointment’.

This morning the nominations for the EE Baftas was announced, with Joker scooping the pool of 11 nods.

But after the dust had settled, the internet was baffled by the all-white acting categories – with the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie nominated twice.

Not one person of colour was nominated in any of the male or female acting categories, with 18 white stars up for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

In response to the nominations, #BAFTAsSoWhite began trending, and now boss Amanda Berry OBE has addressed the furore on Radio 4.

When she was asked if the 2020 nominations included ‘more diverse’ list, she replied: ‘If I’m being totally honest, no, I’m very disappointed.’

She added: ‘I’m going to totally agree with you because that’s how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn’t being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it’s an incredibly strong list this year.

‘If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director, that is an incredibly strong list when you have people like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino and Sam Mendes, who have got multiple nominations in the past.’

It seems the furore following Greta Gerwig’s snub for Little Women has not sunk in…

According to the Baftas website, ‘the winners and nominees in the majority of categories are voted for by 6,500 Bafta members, who are comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world. Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner in round two’.

It comes four years after Berry previously addressed the lack of diversity in the Baftas lineup.

She told the Telegraph in 2016: ‘Not enough films are being made with diverse talent in front of the camera. Our industry isn’t diverse enough, so the pool of people to draw award winners from isn’t diverse enough.

‘I want the awards to be as diverse as they possibly can be. But people can only vote on what they’ve seen.’

Rapman, whose film Blue Story sent shockwaves through the film industry, hit out at the lack of nominations this morning.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘[Baftas’s] done Blue Story dirty!! Numbers, Impact, Critic reviews we ticked all boxes but we were still snubbed from all nominations.

‘Minus the rising star list. The lack of of black faces is ridiculous. [sic].’

In the leading actor category, Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) will fight it out.

Supporting actor sees Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, both for The Irishman, nominated.

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellwegger (Judy) are up for leading actress – while on the supporting side, Scarlett is up again for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh is up for Little Women, Laura Dern is nominated for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie is nominated twice, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Film fans have noted that Awkwafina – who became the first Asian person to win best actress at the Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell – was snubbed, as well as awards season favourites including Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and critically acclaimed Lupita Nyong’o for Us.

Metro.co.uk contacted Baftas for comment.



Bafta 2020 nominations

Best film

1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren


The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff


Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

Outstanding British film

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns


Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall


Sorry We Missed You – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty


The Two Popes – Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)


Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)


Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)


Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Film not in the English language

The Farewell – Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Pain And Glory – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho


Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

Documentary

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert


Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller


Diego Maradona – Asif Kapadia


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


The Great Hack – Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

Animated film

Frozen 2 – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho


Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh


A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley


Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes


The Irishman – Martin Scorsese


Joker – Todd Phillips


Once Apon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Original screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman


Knives out – Rian Johnson


Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Han Jin Won, bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian


Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi


Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver


Little Women – Greta Gerwig


The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose


Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story


Saoirse Ronan – Little Women


Charlize Theron – Bombshell


Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Adam Driver – Marriage Story


Taron Egerton – Rocketman


Joaquin Phoenix – Joker


Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story


Scarlett Johansson – Jojo rabbit


Florence Pugh – Little Women


Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood


Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes


Al Pacino – The Irishman


Joe Pesci – The Irishman


Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Original score

1917 – Thomas Newman


Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino


Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir


Little Women – Alexandre Desplat


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz


Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas


The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe


The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins


The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto


Joker – Lawrence Sher


Le mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael


The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker


Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles


Joker – Jeff Groth


Le mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales


The Irishman – Bob shaw, Regina graves


Jojo Rabbit – Ra vincent, Nora Sopková


Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell


Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo


Judy – Jany Temime


Little Women – Jacqueline Durran


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & hair

1917 – Naomi Donne


Bombshell – Vivian baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan


Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann


Judy – Jeremy Woodhead


Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson


Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic


Le mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A Morrow, Donald Sylvester


Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special visual effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy


Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick


The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman


The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer


In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher


The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia laurel

British short film

Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring


Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill


Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad


Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva


The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina


Jack Lowden


Kaitlyn Dever


Kelvin Harrison Jr


Micheal Ward

*also written by héctor gálvez

Film

