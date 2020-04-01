badshah’s-new-song-‘genda-phool’-in-trouble-for-plagiarism;-original-artist-cannot-afford-to-sue

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 19: 43 [IST]

Rapper Badshah's new song Genda Phool, featuring Payal Dev is in trouble for plagiarism. The song has allegedly borrowed lyrics from a Bengali folk song titled 'Borloker Bitlo', without giving credits. Reportedly, the original writer Ratan Kaher does not have the means to sue the artists of the new song for plagiarism. Genda Phool is said to have picked the lines 'Borlok er Bitilo, lomba lomba chul….lal genda phool' from the original song. According to News18, Genda Phool simply credits the song to a 'Bengali folk song'. 'Borloker Bitlo' was written by Ratan Kahar in the 1970s, and according to Hindustan Times, the artist cannot afford to sue the makers of Genda Phool. Pinkvilla reported that a Doctoral researcher in France, Arghya Bose, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to protect the interests of the original artist in this case. "In the capacity of a common but responsible citizen of your state, Madam Chief Minister, I feel obliged and responsible to bring to your notice an exploitation of the poor artists of the state of West Bengal at this level by apparently world renowned artists. It is, indeed, the moral responsibility of the entire population of the state, and more so, the government of the state to protect the interests of the artistic communities of our country," she wrote. She added, "Your government has always shown sensitivity, empathy and appreciativeness to the rich intellectual and cultural diversity of Bengal, which has been one of the many foundations of the popularity of your government. I write this mail to you hoping that you will be able to act in favour of Mr. Kahar in this regard, and obtain for him the intellectual and material remuneration that is due to him." Genda Phool music video features Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez.