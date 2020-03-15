Bad Trip Trailer #2 Has Eric Andre Pulling His Greatest Prank Ever

The green and red band trailers for Eric André’s Bad Trip have been unveiled. André is known for pushing the envelope with his stunts, but the movie looks like he as stepped it up in a major way. Fans of The Eric André show have been waiting a long time for season 5 and Bad Trip should be the perfect way to help pass the time, while adding another dimension to the movie and popular series. Even if you had no idea the movie was coming out, you should have a pretty good idea of what to expect. You can check out both versions of the trailer below.

Orion Pictures is inviting viewers to go on a Bad Trip with Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish in the official green and red band trailers from the upcoming hidden camera comedy. The comedian-actors star in the wildly inventive movie as best friends embarking on an unexpected road trip filled with crazy hijinks all while pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.

As we saw in the first Bad Trip trailer, the loose story revolves around André and Howery borrowing Haddish’s car to go to New York City. However, Haddish is in jail and is under the assumption that the two friends stole her vehicle. We get to see her break out of prison in both trailers, which might be the best part we’ve seen thus far.

From the producer of Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, with real people getting involved. From the looks of things, they had no problem getting people to sign releases to be included in the movie. Bad Trip shows Eric André doing what he does best, which is absurd comedy amplified a few hundred times. Unsuspecting onlookers freak out when he “accidentally” sticks his hand in a blender and when he electrocutes himself while trying to jump start a car.

Bad Trip is all based around Eric André’s improv skills, just like his popular show. The comedian is known for being able to roll with just about anything with a completely straight face, which is landing him some pretty high profile gigs. He was recently in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, where he was encouraged to improvise while recording his dialog. Though he’s a master of improv, it still took a little over 6 years to get Bad Trip made, mostly because André had to learn about writing a story.

Bad Trip stars Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin. The movie is directed by Kitao Sakurai from the minds of Dan Curry, Kitao Sakurai, and André. The project is produced by André, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer. You can watch both of the trailers above, thanks to the Orion Pictures YouTube channel, and see the poster below. Bad Trip hits theaters on April 17th.

