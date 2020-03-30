bad-bunny-undergoes-a-full-drag-transformation-in-his-‘yo-perreo-sola’-video

Earlier this year, Puerto Rican pop icon Bad Bunny surprise-released his sophomore record YHLQMDLG. Upon the album’s release, fans from around the world streamed the record, pushing it to become the highest-charting Spanish-language album ever. To celebrate the impressive feat, Bad Bunny has been steadily releasing accompanying videos nearly every week. The latest, “Yo Perreo Sola,” was written from a female perspective. In order to get the full experience, Bad Bunny dresses up in drag for the colorful video.

“Yo Perreo Sola” translates to “I Twerk Alone,” and the singer dressed in full drag to get his point across. Directed by Bad Bunny and Stillz, the “Yo Perreo Sola” video shows Bad Bunny in a new light. “I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny said to Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

In the visual, Bad Bunny dances across several set designs and even tries on two different drag personas. The singer further explains the video’s theme with a concluding message superimposed across the screen: “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”

Watch the “Yo Perreo Sola” video above.

