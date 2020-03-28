bad-bunny-dons-full-drag-for-his-wild-‘yo-perrero-sola’-video-&-twitter-is-loving-it

Bad Bunny served drag queen realness in his “Yo Perrero Sola” music video and Twitter is going crazy for it.

Embracing his inner drag queen, the Puerto Rican singer went all out in a full red leather fit, chains, wigs, and even donned prosthetic breasts and ass. The wild video was co-directed by Bunny and Stillz (who also directed his “Pero Ya No” video).

The 26-year-old reggaeton star told Rolling Stone that the track was written from a woman’s perspective. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it,” he told the music magazine while adding, “But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

“Yo Perrero Sola” means “I Twerk Alone” in English and the video ends with an empowering message: “Si no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola,” which translates to, “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her. She twerks alone.”

Watch the video below and read on to see what Twitter is saying about the release.

Bad bunny rlly sent a message, he said respect her if she doesn’t wanna dance with ur ass. Something some of y’all should learn. PERIOD pic.twitter.com/DZDhHDP4gH

— Xada🦋 (@xadavelasco) March 28, 2020

i don’t think this is funny, i think it’s amazing. about a month ago alexa negron, a trans woman in puerto rico, was murdered for her identity and bad bunny was one of the first ppl to raise awareness. now he’s using his platform to combat the same hate that killed alexa. pic.twitter.com/ZwmBev9djw

— miss cold brew (@mikahunni) March 28, 2020

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next