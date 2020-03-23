‘bad-boys-for-life’-drives-into-homes-early

No shocker here but Sony’s Bad Boys for Life, like several other current theatrical releases of late, will be available in homes as early as March 31 on digital, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on April 21. The film opened on Jan. 17 so technically in regards to its DVD drop, Bad Boys for Life is just outside the 90-day theater-to-DVD window.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence re-team from Sony is currently the highest grossing release at the domestic box office year to date with $204.4M, and $419M WW.

The film, together with Sony’s carryover of 2019’s Little Women, Jumanji: The Next Level and this year’s Blumhouse Fantasy Island has currently propelled the Culver City studio to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office with more than $463M. That ranking, of course, will last throughout the exhibition shutdown over the next two months.

On its disc formats, Bad Boys for Life boasts over 50 minutes of bonus features including an alternative ending, extended and additional scenes, bloopers, Easter eggs and more.

The threequel was in development for quite some time, the previous installment being 17 years ago. Bad Boys for Life was directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil and Billall. In total, the Bad Boys trilogy counts $833.7M worldwide. Chris Bremner, who co-wrote the threequel, is already working on the fourth installment in the series.