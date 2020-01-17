WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 9: Actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the ‘Bad Boys II’ movie premiere at the Mann’s Village theatre on July 9, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are now streaming on Netflix. Watch the movies before watching Bad Boys For Life!

Are you heading out to see Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in theaters over opening weekend? If so, you better re-watch the original movies on Netflix! Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 are now streaming on Netflix!

I couldn’t find the exact release date for Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 on Netflix, but that doesn’t matter. All that matters is these movies are available to stream before the third film of the franchise premiered in theaters.

Bad Boys has pretty much everything you want in an action movie. There’s great dialogue and a bunch of solid one-liners. Most importantly, the film has incredible action sequences. It’s Michael Bay at his very best.

In the film, Smith and Lawrence are excellent as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, two detectives from Miami. In the first film, Mike and Marcus are caught up in an investigation of a major drug deal. When a key witness in a murder case reaches out for protection, Mike and Marcus must stop the crime ring from killing her. Everything isn’t as it seems.

And, the sequel is even crazier! Of course, Mike and Marcus are back on the case!

Fun fact: Seth Rogen actually helped Judd Apatow rewrite the film, and he just shared that info on Twitter this week!

If you haven’t seen these movies, we highly recommend watching them on Netflix even if you aren’t going to see Bad Boys For Life this weekend! They are some of the best action movies on the streaming service.

Bad Boys For Life is the third film of the franchise, of course, but it’s the first film that will not be directed by Bay. Instead, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the film.

The action movie will not be released on Netflix anytime soon, unfortunately. The film is distributed by Sony, which has an output deal with Starz. After the film’s theatrical run, the movie will be added to Starz.

Will you be watching these action movies on Netflix? Spread the word and let your fellow fans know!