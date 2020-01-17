backlash-against-sarah’s-law-ndas:-woman-who-discovered-paedophile-neighbour-taken-to-court-after-being-accused-of-telling-neighbours

Charities have sparked a backlash over the use of NDAslinked to ‘Sarah’s Law’ after a woman who outed her paedophile neighbour was taken to court for revealing his crimes.

Sarah’s Law, officially known as the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme, was introduced following the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne by paedophile Roy Whiting, in 2000.

It allows anyone to ask their local police force if someone has a record of committing crimes against children.

Such disclosures have nearly doubled since the law was introduced in 2011, rising from 120 a year to 219 annually, according to figures obtained under Freedom of Information (FoI) laws.

The data, submitted by the Portsmouth University’s journalism department, revealed that of the 46 forces in the UK, 22 returned comparable data, revealing at least 1,140 disclosures have been made to parents since 2011.

However, experts warn that the true figure could be much higher, with at least 1,427 adults informed someone close to their child has a history of sexual offences since 2011.