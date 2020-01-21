back-to-reality-for-margot-robbie-as-she-makes-low-key-journey-home-after-the-sag-awards

Margot Robbie made a quick exit out of town following her glitzy night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress kept it low key as she was seen getting into a chauffeur-driven car to leave town after the awards.

Margot, who hasn’t been doing too badly with nominations this awards season, traded her red carpet look for something more comfortable.

The star wore a grey hat, a black pinstripe coat with a Houndstooth scarf around her neck as she made her way into the car.

Clutching a drink she handed her suitcase to the driver who loaded it up into the car before the actress was sped away.

The 29-year-old went glam for the SAGs on Sunday, which took place in Los Angeles.

She was in the running for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Bombshell.

The Australian star was up against Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, and Laura Dern for Marriage Story, who went on to win the prize.

On the red carpet she went for an eye-catching plaid floor-length dress in dark blue, which she teamed with a statement necklace.

Hopefully the gown was stored sensibly in Margot’s suitcase so it didn’t get creased. Maybe she took tips from Jennifer Aniston on that front?

Margot’s awards season is far from over, as she stands to collect a possible two Baftas next month.

The actress received two nods in the supporting actress category for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood amid criticism that no person of colour had been nominated in the acting categories this year.

The Oscars has also given Margot a nomination for actress in a supporting role for her performance in Bombshell.

The Suicide Squad star faces stiff competition from Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit and Florence Pugh for Little Women.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Freddie Flintoff left dangling 500 feet in the air for 45 minutes Top Gear’s most dangerous stunt yet: ‘This could be life-threatening’

MORE: Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke replaces dragons in her life with the most adorable puppy





