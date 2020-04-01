bachelors-in-paradise-season-7:-did-the-7th-season-get-delayed!?-release-date-and-cast.-latest-updates!

Bachelors in Paradise is an incredibly popular American reality TV show that features contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The show airs on ABC and is hosted by Chris Harrison and Jenny Mollen. After six successful runs, the show is set to return for a 7th season. This news was first announced on August 5, 2019.

Bachelors in Paradise Season 7 Format

The contestants appearing on this show are the dumpees from the sister shows, who get another chance to shine in the spotlight. The basic format is the same.

There is an even number of women and an odd number of men. Men give a rose to the women. The left one out leaves. Next week a man is added. The same things happen, but this time roses are given by women.

The cycle continues.

The show is known to bring lost lovers from previous seasons of the sister show, back together. The show is also known to break formerly strong couples. All in all, there is a lot of drama, and you will be sure to enjoy it or at least spend your time watching it.

Bachelors in Paradise Season 7 Release date

Going by the trend set by previous seasons, the show is likely to air once more in August 2020. No official news regarding this has been announced. Although, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the show might get delayed a bit if the situation is not under control soon.

Bachelors in Paradise Season 7 Cast

Bachelorettes starring at the beginning of this season are Alayah Benavidez, Kelsey Weird, McKenna Dorn, Sydney High tower, Mike Johnson, Hannah Brown, Blake Horstman, and Jed Wyatt. We will get more information on the additional cast as the show proceeds. The final list of bachelors coming this season has not been given out yet.

The production of the new season was to begin in Mexico in June. However, all of this might get delayed. Stay tuned for more news updates on this!