bachelorette-star-tyler-gwozdz-dead-after-possible-overdose

Bachelorette star Tyler Gwozdz has died after he was ‘hospitalised after a suspected drug overdose’.

The 29-year-old – who appeared on the most recent series of the dating show with Hannah Brown – was reportedly rushed to hospital in Florida where he was taken to intensive care.

According to TMZ, Tyler’s body is with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office

More to follow.





