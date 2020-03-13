Sometimes love can’t conquer all. The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewett will not be pursuing a relationship, Peter announced on Instagram Thursday night. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” said Peter, who broke up with his fiancée and final rose recipient Hannah Ann Sluss in large part due to his unresolved feelings about Madi, who broke up with him before the final rose. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

The relationship faced nearly insurmountable obstacles from the start, due to drastic differences in Peter and Madison’s lifestyles (Madison is devoted to a strict Christian doctrine, which includes not drinking and saving herself for marriage, while Peter famously was not saving himself for marriage). To make matters more challenging, Peter’s family didn’t like Madison, and his mother especially vocally supported Hannah Ann over Peter and Madison during the live After the Final Rose portion of the finale. During that finale, they didn’t seem like they were going to end up together, as they were both very tentative about the state of their relationship and were not physically affectionate, which was very unlike Peter.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love,” Peter wrote. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.” He also thanked Hannah Ann for setting a strong example for women by standing up for herself during their breakup and After the Final Rose. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best,” he wrote.Bachelor Nation reacted in the comments. “Thankful for you P,” Madi wrote, signing off with a red heart emoji. On her own post announcing the split, Madison wrote “I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”Former Bachelors chimed in in Peter’s comments, with Ben Higgins posting “Well done man, you are one of the great ones,” while Nick Viall wrote “Proud of you buddy…would gladly approve of you dating any of my 1500 sisters.” Julia LaPlaca, the Bachelor producer who fans theorized that Peter was dating before the finale revealed the truth, commented a heart emoji. Dylan Barbour, Peter’s friend from The Bachelorette, wrote “I’m bringing a Cabernet save me a seat on the couch.” Peter’s mom Barb, whose visceral dislike of Madi was the biggest story of the finale, so far hasn’t said anything publicly about the breakup. Here’s Peter’s complete post. View this post on Instagram I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️ A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on Mar 12, 2020 at 9: 15pm PDT And here’s Madison’s. The Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.