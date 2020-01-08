babysitter-admits-murdering-baby-after-torturing-her-for-a-fortnight

A babysitter was jailed for 20 years after admitting the torture murder of a three month-old baby girl.

Regan Levi Phifer was handed the sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to the July 2017 murder of Ryleigh Page Real in Farmington, Oklahoma, during July 2017.

Phifer, who babysat Ryleigh while her mom worked, apologized in court Wednesday, saying: ‘I know I hurt you guys.

‘I’m truly sorry.’

After her death, Riley was found to have suffered fractured ribs, fractures in her tibia, brain damage, a subdural hematoma and handprint-shaped bruise on the back of her neck.

Doctors who examined her said the wounds were inflicted over the course of a fortnight.

Phifer claimed that Ryleigh gasped and became unresponsive while he was caring for her.

He rushed the youngster to a neighbor’s house, where the woman living there performed CPR.

Ryleigh was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, 4029tv reported.

She bad been for a checkup two months previously, with none of the injuries found after her death present.

Ryleigh’s uncle Logan Ross was among those left distraught by her brutal death, saying: ‘I can only imagine the good stuff she could have been – doctor, lawyer, president – something like that.’

A Facebook page set up by the baby’s grandma recounted Ryleigh’s harrowing final hours in hospital.

One post read: ‘I don’t sleep without having nightmares about what you had to go through.

‘It’s a slideshow of watching you laying in that bed trying to fight at the hospital.

‘Seeing your daddy hold you and tell you goodbye.

‘All your grandparents, aunts and uncle.

‘The people who loved and adored you.

‘I wish there was some way I could have stopped the pain that no child should ever have to endure.’