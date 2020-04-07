“Babylon Berlin Season 3”: The “Episode 3” Is Worth Watching- Here’s The Detailed Explanation Of The Chapter!!!

Babylon Berlin is just a brilliant period drama series set in 1929. At the start of watching the show, I actually thought that it would be about the rise of the Nazis. But it’s not. Instead, there are a lot of other matters that the characters have to deal with.

In this article, you will find the details of the third episode of Babylon Berlin Season 3. If you have skipped some part of the third episode because of any reason, then this article will be a huge help for you.

So, here we go!

What’s the third season all about?

The third season revolves around the investigation of the Betty Winter, an actress who was murdered on the set of a new musical film. The investigation is done by Detective Gereon Rath and Charlette Ritter of Berlin House division.

A man named The Armenian is the one who funded the film. Whenever a murder happens, an unknown figure in a cloak can be seen and disappeared after the murder.

What happens in the third episode of the Third season?

Rath is a traumatized veteran, and at the start of the third episode, he spends a night with another session with Dr. Shmidt, who is, in fact, his brother Anno.

In the morning, Helga leaves with Moritz. On the contrary, Heymann, an editor at TEMPO magazine, puts an end to Katelbach by telling how Lufthansa helps Reichswehr for the sensational Betty Winter/ Kremlin story.

Gereon Rath receives a report on Krempin’s order case weapon. On the other hand, Since Greta is in prison, her child is put up in an orphanage under the custody in Wendt’s name. Wendt goes to prison and shows the baby to Greta.

Rath makes Gennat involve in the investigation of the case, and he provides a piece of unrelated information on his crime statistics.

Rath goes to the studio, and he realizes that he knows Tilly personally. He meets Tristan Rot, the husband of Bitty, and he questions Rot since he is the one who recognized the picture of a cloaked figure. He admits that he has a supernatural connection to Kremlin.

Charlotte meets Vera in the studio for an audition. She used to work with her long before.

Suddenly, Charlotte thinks she saw a cloaked figure, but then she thought it was something else. Soon they realize that another cloak went missing.

During the audition, Weintraub orders to stops in between while Tilly was performing a duet with Rot, and Tilly gets the part. Tilly apologizes to Vera for taking the role. But Vera locks her in the dressing room in anger.

At the end of the season, Tilly gets murdered by a mysterious cloaked figure, and Chorlette sees him escaping through the window.

Babylon Berlin has a mysterious yet simple storyline. The show brings the 1920s feel through the rainy streets and shady politics.