“babylon-berlin”-is-renewed-for-“season-4”:-the-updates-on-release-date,-plot-and-cast!!!

Babylon Berlin is so popular that the fans are waiting for the fourth season. The third season is currently running on the screen. It’s a German historical drama, adapted from the novels of Volker Kutscher. The series first premiered on 13 October 2017.The series is set in 1929 during the Weimar Republic. The plot revolves around an inspector, Gereon Rath, and Charlotte Rath, a police clerk who investigates the death of film stars in the third season.The third season was based on a novel, The Silent Death. Now, let’s take a look at the information of the fourth season.Just after the release of the series, viewers were really excited about it. In fact, they have been waiting for new seasons to come. So, here is the happy news. The fourth season of Babylon Berlin is announced officially. However, there are no release date or trailer yet. In fact, the creators are on their way writing the storyline of the fourth season.The upcoming season will be based on the third novel of Volker Kutscher.The plot will be set in Berlin in the year 1931. As per the given information, season 4 will about solving the mystery of American gangster, Abraham Goldstein.Moreover, there is a possibility for new casts to arrive in season 4.Overall, Babylon Berlin is one of the best Crime TV show you will ever watch. The show goes through twists and suspense. Furthermore, it is the most expensive German TV production ever.