baby-yoda-cost-the-mandalorian-a-staggering-$5million-(but-it-was-totally-worth-it)

It’s pretty safe to say that The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda was one of the stand out stars of 2019 – despite being, you know, just a puppet.

But it seems that getting your stars on screen definitely comes at a cost, and in the case of Baby Yoda, that was a serious chunk of change.

Cute beyond belief and delivering some of the best scenes of the series, viewers weren’t prepared for the little one – which is around 50 years old in their timeline – to be punched in the face by a stormtrooper at the end of the series run.

But it’s because of this brutal blow by comedian Adam Pally that we found out Baby Yoda had more than sentimental and meme value to the team… a lot more value.

Speaking at the TCAs about the scene, Adam Pally said (via TVLine): ‘I remember the first take that I did when I punched it, they called “cut” and Jon [Favreau], who was watching on a monitor in his office, came down and said, “I just want to let you know that this is the hero, and it costs, like, $5 million (£3.8million). I want you to hit it, but I want you to know that.”’

Yup – you read that right. Five. Freaking. Million. Dollars.

Naturally, this kind of put the fear of God in Adam, who was in the show alongside Jason Sudeikis, who was originally blamed for the attack, spurred on after being bitten by the little guy.

‘The next three takes I missed, because I was so nervous,’ Adam laughed.

He then added: ‘The truth is that Baby Yoda is a bit of a diva. Just constantly vaping.’

Megastars, are we right?

There’s still a lot of questions fans have over the small but mighty character, who has a habit of causing a little mischief for those looking after him.

This includes even figuring out what name the little one has, as it was dodged over the course of season one.

All of the character’s scenes, without exception, have proven to be the internet’s new favourite thing, because one look at the little squishy alien leaves everyone falling in love.

Luckily, showrunner Jon has confirmed a season two is on its way, so patient we must be.

The Mandalorian is available on Disney .





