baby-yoda-can’t-possibly-be-yoda-the-jedi-master-says-jon-favreau,-ok?

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is ruling out suggestions that Baby Yoda is actually Yoda because, well actually, the dates don’t add up.

Baby Yoda has pretty much become everyone’s favourite meme since the character made its debut on the Disney Star Wars series and his cute little persona has got us all obsessed.

The wrinkles, the ears, the sipping of the soup meme… enough said.

Having been given the nickname Baby Yoda and presumably because of the obvious similarities in looks, there’s been constant speculation that Baby Yoda is actually Yoda, but Jon has now explained why that can’t possibly be.

Shedding some light while speaking at a Star Wards celebration in Chicago, Jon told USA Today: ‘This series timeline takes place after Return of the Jedi. And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only passes away, but actually disappears.

‘So Yoda exists as a force ghost.’

Another theory is that Baby Yoda could be the child of the OG Yoda, but this was one Jon wasn’t so willing to divulge into.

‘Well, now you’re getting into spoilers. I can’t say,’ said the US producer, who then suggested that Baby Yoda is the easiest name for the character because technically there is ‘no name’ for the Yoda species.

‘It’s the easiest, shortest, most hashtagable way to identify that character, which is identified in the episode as The Child.’

Director Dave Filioni has given fans the green light to continue calling Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda, but Taika Waititi seemed to let slip on the Golden Globes red carpet that Baby Yoda actually has a name and all will be revealed as the series goes on.

‘He’s not named Baby Yoda!’ Taika insisted to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan. Refusing to give away any hints, the director added: ‘I’ll wait for Favreau to give that away.’

The Mandalorian debuted over in the US in October and while the series is still not available to watch in the UK just yet, it has already been confirmed for another season.

Baby Yoda will be back in the autumn of 2020, with Jon confirming that filming has already begun.





