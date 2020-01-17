baby-p’s-mum-refused-parole-for-for-‘attention-seeking’-behaviour

The monster mother of abused toddler Baby P has been refused parole again over concerns about her ‘slippery’ behaviour.

Officials said Tracey Connelley should remain behind bars because she had a ‘chronic and highly sophisticated capacity to deceive and mislead professionals’.

Connelly, 38, was jailed in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, in a case that shocked the nation.

Known publicly as Baby P, Peter had suffered more than 50 injuries including a broken back, shattered ribs, missing fingernails and mutilated fingers.

In a report published today, the parole board said Connelly had only recently learned to be more honest and raised concerns about her lewd lifestyle when she was released on license in 2013.

She was recalled to prison within two years for beaching her parole conditions, by ‘developing intimate personal relationships’ online and inciting another resident at her accommodation to engage in ‘inappropriate sexualised behaviour’.

That was the tip of the iceberg after she continually ignored advice to keep a ‘low profile’, instead choosing to die her hair pink and get her tongue pierced within weeks of being freed.

She also visited a beauty salon for false nails, which attracted significant media attention.

Psychological assessments of her concluded that she had ‘a tendency to indulge in attention-seeking behaviour which was closely associated with a strong sense of entitlement’.

Connelley, who admitted the heinous crimes she was accused of, was given an imprisonment for public protection (IPP) sentence, which means she will remain in prison indefinitely.

Her latest rejection came after a bid to be free by Christmas was turned down.

The review panel said a plan for release proposed by Connelly’s probation officer was ‘not robust enough’ to manage her in the community.

Connelly challenged the decision and asked for it to be reconsidered on the grounds it was irrational and unfair, but parole board member James Orrell said the panel was entitled to reach the conclusions it did.

He said her undeveloped release plan was a ‘significant factor’ in keeping her behind bars and warned that her ability to be honest and open would need to improve improve before she could ever be released.

It is not yet known when Connelly will next be eligible for a review of her case.

She was jailed along with her boyfriend Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen, who were convicted of the same offence.

Officials concluded the toddler’s death could have been avoided had people involved in the tragic case not missed various warning signs.