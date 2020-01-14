baby-escapes-injury-in-belfast-home-pipe-bomb-attack







The incident happened on Monagh Drive. Pic Google.

Two pipe bomb type devices were thrown at a house in west Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A woman, two men and a baby who were inside the property in the Monagh Drive area were unharmed.

The occupants reported hearing two bangs outside the rear of the house at around 12.50am.

Police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene and discovered the remnants of what is believed to be two pipe bomb type devices.

There was no damage caused to the property.

Detective Sergeant Duffield appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 49 14/01/20,” he said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital