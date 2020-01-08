baby-died-after-mother’s-boyfriend-‘shoved-her-in-backpack-and-dumped-bag-in-car’

A baby girl died after her mother’s boyfriend stuffed her into a backpack then dumped that bag on the floor of a car, police say.

Marion Jester-Montoya, who was less than a year old, died in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, with her mom’s boyfriend Trevor Rowe, 27, charged with capital murder Wednesday.

Rowe is said to have taken Marion to the lace where he worked on Tuesday, before putting her in the bag and leaving it on the car floor.

He returned to the car and discovered that Marion had crawled out of the backpack – then stuffed the little girl back into it, it is alleged.

Rowe reportedly came back to the car at lunchtime, and is said to have discovered Marion ‘lightly breathing but crying.’

The alleged murderer is then said to have driven the car to a fast food drive through and shopped in two stores.

After finishing his lunch, Rowe reportedly put the backpack with Marion inside into the trunk of his car.

He returned again on finishing work at 5pm and saw the little girl was not breathing, it is claimed.

Rowe is then said to have begun CPR on the infant and dialed 011.

An arrest warrant seen by EverythingLubbock said: ‘He knew that placing a person into a trunk was dangerous to human life.

‘Rowe advised that placing someone into a backpack was even more dangerous.’

Marion’s great-grandma Barbara Pyles paid tribute to the baby on Facebook, writing: ‘Our love for this great grand daughter had over runneth;. her loss will be forever felt by us in our hearts and minds.

‘She is resting in the Lords arms now comforted, loved and safe from all harm. Grace and Lords peace be with her family in Texas.

Rowe faces the death penalty if convicted of Marion’s murder, and is being held in lieu of $2million bond.

He was arrested on suspicion of abandoning or endangering two children in March 2018, with that case later dismissed ‘in the interests of justice.’