baby-died-‘after-mother-left-him-in-bath-to-go-and-enjoy-some-“me-time”‘

An 11 month-old baby boy died after his mother left him alone in a bath so she could have ‘me time,’ it is alleged.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, is accused of the first degree murder of her son Aiden Xavier after he was found unresponsive in the tub in her home in Knox County, Tennessee, last Wednesday.

She allegedly left the baby in the tub with around four to six inches of water, then went outside to smoke and have some ‘me time.’

Leonardo’s older 23 month-old toddler is then said to have turned the water back on after she left.

That caused the tub to fill with water, with Aiden found floating on his back when Leonardo returned 10 minutes later, it is alleged.

The youngster was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors managed to regain his heartbeat.

But he was later declared brain dead, and died the next day, WATE reported.

Aiden’s dad David Brandon says he is ‘devastated’ by the baby’s horrific death.

He told WVLT: ‘Honestly, I don’t even know how to think or feel right now…devastation.

‘He was my best friend. He was my mini-me.’

‘And I don’t wish this to happen to nobody.

‘Stay positive, and pray that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.’

Brandon urged other parents to be vigilant with safety to avoid suffering the same heartache he faces, adding: ‘Every second counts.

‘Every little second. Something can happen like that.’

Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying ‘our hearts are saddened at the loss of the baby.’

They said the investigation is ongoing, and that Leonardo is likely to face further charges.