baby-chimp-rescue-leaves-viewers-heartbroken-over-death-of-baby-chimp-mira-from-pneumonia

Baby Chimp Rescue viewers were left distraught after the latest episode when a deadly cold broke out among some baby chimps.

The virus hit baby chimps at a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia, with tragic results.

Towards the end of Thursday’s episode it was revealed that baby Mira had sadly died from a sudden onset of pneumonia.

Orphanage co-founder Jenny Desmond was in floods of tears as she recalled the experience of losing Mira, who they rescued from a life in captivity.

She was just beginning to get to know the other chimps at the orphanage and begun to make friends.

‘It was truly awful,’ she said. We feel like we really rescued her from a horrible situation and we brought her here and we were supposed to give her a long, good happy life. And she never got to the forest again.’

Co-founder Jimmy added: ‘We thought we were gonna provide her a nice long life and we just feel like we kind of, I feel as the vet that we kind of failed her. It’s pretty devastating.’

People tuning in to the programme shared Jimmy and Jenny’s devastation.

‘Poor Mira, at least she got to live a nice life for a little while,’ read one comment on Twitter.

‘Sobbing my heart out here. So sad for Mira,’ another said.

One comment said: ‘@liberiachimps gave Mira a far better life playing & learning w other chimps than she ever had chained to the ground. May her memory give us the courage to protect & stand up for those who need it, wherever we find them & whatever species they may be.’

‘At least she died happy and not in chains,’ another tweet read.

Another viewer tweeted: ‘No no no no not mira, she was doing so well & was loving life, I’m devastated for her & all the family, cant stop crying, rest in peace beautiful girl I’m glad you got to enjoy a free life.’

Professor Ben Garrod, a chimpanzee specialist, said: ‘It’s like losing a friend. It’s like losing a member of the family.’

Jenny, Jimmy and their team of 24 carers work to rescue chimps from the illegal pet trade in west Africa.

They plan to move to a new sanctuary in the forest so the chimps can enjoy a more natural way of life.

Ben has been teaching the chimps to live more like wild chimps in order to prepare them for their new life.

Baby Chimp Rescue airs Thursdays at 8pm on BBC Two.





