Home ENTERTAINMENT Baby Arya’s cake baking session with Radhika Pandit for Yash’s birthday is...

Baby Arya’s cake baking session with Radhika Pandit for Yash’s birthday is too cute to handle, check out the video

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
baby-arya’s-cake-baking-session-with-radhika-pandit-for-yash’s-birthday-is-too-cute-to-handle,-check-out-the-video

baby arya yash birthday video 2020

KGF hero Yash is celebrating his birthday today Wednesday 8th January 2020 and he is turning 34 today. His daughter the internet sensation Baby Arya is seen making chocolate cake with his wife Radhika Pandit and this video is going viral on social media. This video has more than 1 million views and it was posted few hours ago. Radhika Pandit was seen making a cake in this video along with her daughter Baby Arya and Radhika says that every year she bakes cake for Yash’s birthday but this year there is someone special with her and it was none other than their cute little daughter Baby Arya. She was seen eating the cake and this beautiful video is going viral and a hit among Yash’s fans. TheNewsCrunch is wishing Yash “A Very Happy Birthday”. Check out the video here


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here