baby-archie-has-a-relatable-self-isolation-hobby

Though the Zoom fatigue has set in for most of us, there’s at least one person out there who’s still eager to socialize via pixelated screen: Baby Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has expanded his extracurriculars to make time for his fellow babies. According to a source who spoke with E! News, the tot has has been “loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son are currently holed up in their new L.A. home amid the coronavirus outbreak. And while the couple’s recent departure as senior members of the royal family continues to make headlines, Meghan and Harry are “focused on Archie and their family.” The source added, “They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family.”

With a baby boy who’s “into everything” and reportedly “trying” to walk, we think the Sussexes have plenty to focus on.