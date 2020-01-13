babul-supriyo-slams-dilip-ghosh-for-‘shot-like-dogs’-remark,-says-‘very-irresponsible’

BJP workers, students clash outside Bengaluru’s JNC













BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh has threatened to beat up, shoot and send anti-CAA protesters to jail saying his party’s governments in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam are doing just that.

Babul Supriyo, Dilip Ghosh

Addressing a party rally in Nadia district’s Ranaghat, Kolkata, Ghosh alleged that there were one crore infiltrators in the state. Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal did not fire on the those who destroyed public property worth Rs 500-600 crore. He also said her administration remained ‘inactive’ as they “vote for her”.

“Friends, please know these people who are opposing Hindus and Bengalis. In whose interest are they doing this? There are one crore infiltrators. They are having their meals and staying her on our money, said the controversial BJP leader known for his incendiary comments.

Referring to the widespread violent protests in the state for days last month against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, during which trains, buses, railway property were torched and vandalised, Ghosh said: “Several hundred crores… Rs 600-500 crore, went down the drain.

In Assam, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, our governments have shot dead these devils like dogs. They were taken elsewhere and then again cases were filed against them. They will come here, eat, stay, and then destroy property, do they think this is their zamindari?

‘Why? Didi’s police did not arrest anybody?’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she feels like giving one “tight slap of democracy” to PM Modi.Twitter/@AITCofficial

“This (violence) happened because there was neither any baton charge, nor firing, nor was any FIR filed. Why? Didi’s (elder sister – as Mamata Banerjee is popularly called) police did not arrest anybody.

“Why didn’t they do so, even though so much public property was destroyed? Is it anybody’s paternal property? The railway tracks, roads, buses and trains were made with the money we pay as taxes. You are not taking any action only because they are your voters?” he said. He then referred to some states ruled by the BJP.

“We will hit them with sticks, shoot them, and also send them to jail. Our governments have done exactly that. Mamata Banerjee doesn’t have the guts to do anything,” Ghosh added.

Babul Supriyo’s response

Babul SupriyoCreative Commons/Wikimedia Commons

“Very irresponsible of Dilip Da to have said what he said,” his party’s minister in Modi cabinet Babul Supriyo tweeted, adding that BJP as a party has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh has said.

“It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever,” he said on Twitter.