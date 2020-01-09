Babson College employee on leave after writing Facebook post saying Iran should list U.S. cultural sites to bomb

Babson College has suspended a staff member after he wrote on Facebook that Iran’s supreme leader should list U.S. cultural sites to bomb, which he called a “bad attempt at humor.”

Asheen Phansey, who has since apologized for the remarks made on his personal social media account, is on paid leave as the school investigates, the college said in a statement Wednesday.

Phansey, listed on Babson’s website as the director of sustainability, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that Iran should post on Twitter what sites it would attack in the U.S, according to The Boston Herald.

As tensions grew between the two countries last weekend in the wake of the U.S. killing Gen. Qassem Soleimani, President Donald Trump warned in a tweet that American forces have “targeted 52 Iranian sites … important to Iran & the Iranian culture” it would attack, should Iran retaliate.

“In retaliation, Ayatollah Khamenei should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb. Um… Mall of America? Kardashian residence?” Phansey wrote on Facebook, a screenshot of the now-deleted post shows, according to the Herald.

In its statement, Babson College said the school “condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate.

“This particular post from a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College,” the statement continues. “While we understand he has deleted the posts, we have immediately suspended him, with pay, pending the completion of our investigation.”

In an email to the Herald, Phansey apologized for the post.

“I regret my bad attempt at humor,” he wrote. “As an American, born and raised, I was trying to juxtapose our ‘cultural sites’ with ancient Iranian churches and mosques. I am completely opposed to violence and would never advocate it by anyone. I am sorry that my sloppy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence.”

He added that he is “particularly sorry to cause any harm or alarm for my colleagues at Babson, my beloved alma mater, and the place where I have enjoyed teaching students and serving as its sustainability director,” the newspaper reports.

Babson College said it is cooperating with local, state, and federal authorities in its investigation.