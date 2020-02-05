babcock-chief-executive-archie-bethel-to-bow-out-after-four-years

Defence outsourcer Babcock is seeking a new chief executive after Archie Bethel announced his retirement.

Bethel, 67, steps down later this year. The exact date is still being finalised.

He has spent 16 years at Babcock and was made chief executive in 2016. During his tenure as CEO he has earned £5.7 million but the shares have fallen 45%. His exit comes as part of a shake-up of the company’s boardroom.

United Utilities finance chief Russ Houlden was today appointed to the board as a non-executive to replace Ian Duncan. Babcock is also on the hunt for a replacement for Sir David Omand as senior independent director.

Chairman Ruth Cairnie replaced Mike Turner last year, and former Sky presenter Jeff Randall, who chaired the pay committee, is also leaving.

Babcock faced fire from a shadowy outfit called Boatman Capital last year. The Sunday Times later said it was written by a former Times journalist who heads a corporate intelligence firm.