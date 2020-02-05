babcock-chief-executive-archie-bethel-to-bow-out-after-four-years

Babcock chief executive Archie Bethel to bow out after four years

News
John koli0

Defence outsourcer Babcock is seeking a new chief executive after Archie Bethel announced his retirement.

Bethel, 67, steps down later this year. The exact date is still being finalised. 

He has spent 16 years at Babcock and was made chief executive in 2016. During his tenure as CEO he has earned £5.7 million but the shares have fallen 45%. His exit comes as part of a shake-up of the company’s boardroom.

United Utilities finance chief Russ Houlden was today appointed to the board as a non-executive to replace Ian Duncan. Babcock is also on the hunt for  a replacement for Sir David Omand as senior independent director. 

Chairman Ruth Cairnie replaced Mike Turner last year, and former Sky presenter Jeff Randall, who chaired the pay committee, is also leaving. 

Babcock faced fire from a shadowy outfit called Boatman Capital last year. The Sunday Times later said it was written by a former Times journalist who  heads a corporate intelligence firm.

Related Posts

the-wedding-singer-review:-kevin-clifton-needs-saving-from-stunningly-lame-musical-spin-off

The Wedding Singer review: Kevin Clifton needs saving from stunningly lame musical spin-off

John koli
evening-standard-comment:-it&apos;s-time-to-stop-jailing-bbc-licence-fee-evaders-|-tales-of-the-unexpected

Evening Standard comment: It's time to stop jailing BBC licence-fee evaders | Tales of the unexpected

John koli
how-house-prices-stack-up-at-each-end-of-the-victoria-line

How house prices stack up at each end of the Victoria Line

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *