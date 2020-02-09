babacar-diagne-death:-girl,-15,-arrested-over-killing-of-coventry-teen

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage boy in Coventry.

Babacar Diagne, 15, was found fatally stabbed in grassland in Wood End at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder just before 10.30am this morning.

She has been taken into police custody where she will be questioned over her involvement in the stabbing, West Midlands Police said.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were arrested earlier this week, remain in custody after officers were granted court extensions allowing them extra time to question them on suspicion of murder.

Babacar Diagne was murdered in woodland by what police believe was a group of young men (PA)

It’s understood Babacar was attacked by three black males who arrived at the murder scene on pedal bikes.

The reason for the attack remains unclear, but homicide detectives are working to establish possible motives.

Det. Ch. Insp. Scott Griffiths, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ve made fantastic progress on the case but my team will continue to work around the clock until we are satisfied we have caught everyone involved in this awful attack.

“Although we’ve already made 10 arrests to date, I am still urging anyone who suspects they know who was involved, or saw anything suspicious near Petitor Crescent on Wednesday night, to please get in touch.

“The people responsible do not deserve protection. They have killed a child and we all collectively need to make a stand to show this is not acceptable.”

“If anyone was driving through the Petitor Crescent area between 6-8pm on Wednesday and has dash-cam footage then we’d also ask them to get in touch on 101 or message us on Live Chat via the website.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.