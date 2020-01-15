ba-owner-files-complaint-over-flybe-government-bailout

The parent company of British Airways has lodged a complaint to the EU arguing Flybe’s taxpayer-funded rescue package breaks European Union rules.

Rail companies and environmentalists have also criticised the bailout for hindering efforts to reduce Britain’s carbon footprint.

IAG, which owns British Airways and other airlines including Aer Lingus and Vueling, claims the rescue counts as ‘illegal state aid’.

CEO Willie Walsh called it a ‘blatant misuse of public cash’ in a statement.

The EU has laws aimed at preventing member states from harming competition on the free market through subsidies or other measures helping specific private companies.

A last-ditch deal was struck on Tuesday evening, two days after reports emerged Flybe was in crisis talks to stave off a collapse.

HMRC agreed to postpone a large part of Flybe’s outstanding tax liability and a government loan is also being discussed, according to Sky News.

In return, Flybe shareholders have agreed to inject extra capital into the business, meaning the Devon-based airline’s 2,400 jobs are no longer immediately at risk.

The tax deferred is believed to be Air Passenger Duty, which the Treasury has also agreed to review.

Altogether it is believed the plan could cost over £100 million.

Flybe is owned by Connect Airways, a consortium which includes Virgin.

It is believed IAG’s complaint includes accusations that the government is propping up ‘feeder flights’ that disproportionately benefit Virgin and its partner, Delta Air Lines.

Mr Walsh added: ‘Flybe’s precarious situation makes a mockery of the promises the airline, its shareholders and Heathrow have made about the expansion of regional flights if a third runway is built.’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said supporting ‘regional connectivity’ was a key reason for the Government’s agreement with Flybe shareholders.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: ‘Any changes implemented as a result of our reviews of air passenger duty and regional connectivity will apply to all airlines in the competitive aviation market.’

‘The Government is fully compliant with state aid rules, there has been no state aid to Flybe.’

Other rival airlines have argued taxpayers’ money should not be used to save a rival from failing.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive officer of easyJet, said: ‘We do not support state funding of carriers but without the detail of what is exactly proposed, it is hard to comment further.

‘Having said that, what is clear is that taxpayers should not be used to bail out individual companies especially when they are backed by well-funded businesses.’

A Ryanair spokesperson said: ‘We have already called for more robust and frequent stress tests on financially weak airlines and tour operators so the taxpayer does not have to bail them out.’

Other industries have joined in criticising the government over its decision to give financial support to a specific sector.

Kate Nicholls, from the UK Hospitality trade body, said: ‘If [Air Passenger Duty] can be reviewed and waived to support Flybe then business rates should be cut and reviewed to stem the continued high-profile casualties on the high street and in hospitality.

‘Hospitality pays a third of its revenue in taxes, slashing its margin to operate.

‘Many businesses have been literally taxed out of existence and we want to see the Government taking a similarly supportive approach to deliver on its manifesto.’

Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: ‘This is another taxpayer bailout for Richard Branson from the Tories.

‘The Government needs to come clean on the restructuring plan, which must include the trade unions, agreed as part of the deal.’